ibps jobs: ibps jobs 2021: ibps recruitment for teachers and various posts 2021, salary up to 1.66 lakhs
Highlights
- IBPS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Recruitment for several positions including professors.
- This is the monthly salary.
- Apply by October 14.
There is a good opportunity for eligible candidates preparing for government jobs (Sarkari Naukri 2021). Candidates can apply on or before October 14. The online exam can be taken in October or November 2021. Below is a direct link to the notification for important information about IBPS jobs.
Vacancy Details (IBPS Vacancy 2021 Details)
Associate Professor
Faculty Research Associate
Research co
Hindi Officer
IT Engineer (Data Center)
IT database administrators and software developers
Tests (frontend, backend)
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification
A postgraduate or postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject is also sought from any recognized university with experience. For the posts of IT Engineers, IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers, candidates with BE, IT to MC, BTech, MSc (IT) or Computer Science or SSC (Computer Science) degree in IT can apply. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
SBI Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in State Bank of India, salary Rs 45 lakh. Until, see details
Age range
Associate Professor – 35 years to 45 years
Faculty Research Associate – 27 years to 40 years
Research Associate and Hindi Officer – 21 years to 30 years
IT Engineers (Data Center) and IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Test (Frontend, Backend) – 21 years to 35 years
IBPS Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale) per month
Associate Professor – Rs. 1,66,541
Faculty Research Associate – Rs. 98,651
Research Associate – Rs. 74,203
Hindi Officer – Rs. 74,203
Notice issued for UPSC Recruitment 2021 Examination, Engineering Service Main Examination will be held on this day, find out when the admission card?
IT Engineers (Data Center) – Rs. 59,478
IT Database Administrator – Rs. 59,478
Software Developers and Tests (Frontend, Backend) – Rs. 59,478
In addition to the monthly salary, the benefit of applicable allowances will also be available.
ibps Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
#ibps #jobs #ibps #jobs #ibps #recruitment #teachers #posts #salary #lakhs
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.