ibps jobs: ibps jobs 2021: ibps recruitment for teachers and various posts 2021, salary up to 1.66 lakhs

Highlights IBPS Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Recruitment for several positions including professors.

This is the monthly salary.

Apply by October 14.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued notification for Faculty, Research and Information Technology (IT) Recruitment (IBPS Jobs) 2021. Online application for IBPS Recruitment 2021 will start from 01 October 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.



There is a good opportunity for eligible candidates preparing for government jobs (Sarkari Naukri 2021). Candidates can apply on or before October 14. The online exam can be taken in October or November 2021. Below is a direct link to the notification for important information about IBPS jobs.

Vacancy Details (IBPS Vacancy 2021 Details)

Associate Professor

Faculty Research Associate

Research co

Hindi Officer

IT Engineer (Data Center)

IT database administrators and software developers

Tests (frontend, backend)

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

A postgraduate or postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject is also sought from any recognized university with experience. For the posts of IT Engineers, IT Database Administrators and Software Developers and Testers, candidates with BE, IT to MC, BTech, MSc (IT) or Computer Science or SSC (Computer Science) degree in IT can apply. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Associate Professor – 35 years to 45 years

Faculty Research Associate – 27 years to 40 years

Research Associate and Hindi Officer – 21 years to 30 years

IT Engineers (Data Center) and IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Test (Frontend, Backend) – 21 years to 35 years

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale) per month

Associate Professor – Rs. 1,66,541

Faculty Research Associate – Rs. 98,651

Research Associate – Rs. 74,203

Hindi Officer – Rs. 74,203

IT Engineers (Data Center) – Rs. 59,478

IT Database Administrator – Rs. 59,478

Software Developers and Tests (Frontend, Backend) – Rs. 59,478

In addition to the monthly salary, the benefit of applicable allowances will also be available.

ibps Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website