ibps Jobs: IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 Admission Card: IBPS PO Mains Admission Card Issued, Here is the direct link – ibps rrb po mains 2021 Admission Card Issued, Check Exam Form

Highlights IBPS PO Mains Admission Card Issued.

The main exam will be held on September 25.

Download Admit Card from Ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 Admission: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the main entrance test for the Regional Rural Bank Probationary Officer Recruitment (IBPS PO Jobs). Candidates who had qualified for the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination can now check and download their Admission Card (IBPS RRB PO Mains 2021 Admit Card) from the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.



The IBPS RRB PO Mains exam will be held on September 25, 2021. This ticket is for the final round of Officer Scale I recruitment examination. Candidates can download the admission card with the help of their registration number and password. How to download the admission card and the exam sample is given below.

IBPS RRB PO Mains Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download

Visit the official website of IBPS mentioned above. On the main page, click on the link ‘Click here to download your online main exam call letter for RRBs-CRP-X Officer Scale I’. The login page will open, enter your registration number and password here. Your ticket will open on the screen. Download it and print it out and keep it with you for future reference.

Also read: Indian Navy Vacancies 2021: Indian Navy SSC Officers Without Exams, See Details

Check the details after downloading the ticket

After the candidates download the IBPS PO Recruitment Exam Admission Card, check the required details such as name, date of examination, place of examination, time of reporting and other details given thereon. Report any errors or omissions immediately.

Also read: RBI Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to get a job without examination, enough salary for RBI, see details

Exam Sample (IBPS RRB PO Exam Sample)

The IBPS RRB PO 2021 exam will be conducted online for a period of 2 hours. There will be Multiple Choice Based Questions (MCQ). The exam will ask questions from Logic, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. The paper will have a maximum of 200 marks.

IBPS RRB PO Admission Link

Official website