IBPS Notifies Over 10,000 RRB PO/Clerk Vacancies, Online Application Begins Today





IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Choice (IBPS) has launched its notification for recruitment to the posts of RRB Officers (Scale 1, 2, 3) and Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose). The method of on-line utility on the official web site of IBPS might be began from tomorrow i.e. June 8, 2021. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site — ibps.in. The final date to use is twenty eighth June, 2021.

In keeping with the IBPS calendar, the preliminary examination for these posts is to be performed in August, 2021. The candidates who might be declared profitable within the preliminary examination might be referred to as for the principle examination. The principle examination for Officers Scale 1 (PO) might be held on September 25, 2021. Whereas, the principle examination for Workplace Assistant (Clerk) posts might be performed on October 3, 2021. On the identical time, the only examination for Officer Scale 2 and three might be performed on September 25, 2021.

Academic Qualification

For the posts of RRB Officers (Scale 1, 2, 3) and Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose) candidates are eligible to use, who've accomplished Bachelor's diploma from a acknowledged College. For detailed details about the academic qualification, based on the posts, one can go to the official web site of IBPS to test the notification.

Age Restrict

So far as the age restrict is anxious, the age of the candidates for Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose) posts has been mounted between 18 years to twenty-eight years. On the identical time, above 18 years and under 30 years for Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Supervisor), above 21 years and under 32 years for Officer Scale 2 (Supervisor) and 21 years for Officer Scale 3 (Senior Supervisor) above and under 40 years of age. Age might be calculated as on June 1, 2021.

For full particulars, test official notification HERE