IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: PO Prelims Admit Card Issued

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has issued IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 (IBPS PO Admit Card 2021). Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officer Prelims Examination can download the admission form from the official website of IBPS ibps.in. IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 will be available for candidates from November 20 to December 11, 2021. The PO Prelims exam will be held on 4th December and 11th December 2021. Candidates can download their tickets through the simple steps given below.Candidates can easily download their tickets by clicking on the direct link given below.IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Direct Link

Download IBPS PO Admission Card 2021 with these steps

Step 1: Candidates visit IBPS’s official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Click here to download online primary call letter for po / mt given on the website. Click on this link.

Step 3, Now submit your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download now.

Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.

INI CET: The result of INI CET can be announced today, you can check it this way

A total of 4135 posts in various banks will be filled through this recruitment drive. According to the official instructions, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall unless they have to carry their tickets in the examination hall. Candidates who qualify in the pre-examination will have to sit for the main examination, which will be taken later.