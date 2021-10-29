ibps po mains exam tips: ibps po exam: ibps exam section wise preparation, see important tips – ibps po section wise exam preparation strategy

How to study IBPS PO: IBPS PO is a very popular exam in the banking sector. With millions of students applying for this exam every year, the IBPS department keeps coming up for a variety of positions. Here are some easy ways to prepare for the IBPS PO exam section wise.



To prepare for this exam, first of all you need to know the syllabus of IBPS PO exam. This examination consists mainly of papers on Reasoning, English Language, General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude.

Preparation of logic departmentDepartment preparation)

Logic and Mathematics are the most difficult sections in IBPS PO exam. In the IBPS PO exam, the pattern of one or two questions is different every year, which means you will see a twist in logic and math in PO Mains. Consider the following points for the preparation of logic and mathematics of this exam. Before you begin your preparation, make a list of the topics covered in logic and mathematics and write down the number of questions asked in previous years. Then look at the syllabus and decide the order of your subjects. Give the first number to the topic from which most of the questions are coming, such as machine code etc. Then decide which subjects you know best. First read the topic from which most of the questions are asked and you do not understand well. Give more time to a topic you don’t know and make short notes for it. Write down all the possible questions on that topic along with their solutions on a page so that you can do a good review before the exam. During the preparation, you also have to decide which questions you will not try in the exam. Read the question less, but read less. Because sometimes the paper comes in that you have to ask questions on the same subject. If you want to know more about the preparation of logic, you can look at the study material of logic.

English department preparation

Through this paper the examiners will try to know your basic knowledge of English language. Pay special attention to grammar and vocabulary. Most students get low marks in English language paper. The main reason is that he has a semi-incomplete knowledge of English. Pay special attention to English preparation in the bank exam, filling in the blanks, phrases and idioms, direct-indirect tenses, changing a word, correcting a complete sentence error. This topic may be scoring for you. But one thing to keep in mind is that in order to pass this test, you have to pass all the subjects. So focus equally on everyone.

General Awareness Department

This topic may be scoring for you. Students are advised to study the current events of the last 5-6 months in detail and keep an eye on every small and big event. Daily News Analysis is the best source for this section.

Quantitative trend section

Your main focus in this section should be on data interpretation, as the exam asks as many questions as possible on this topic. Your good grasp on topics like percentage, profit and loss, time and work, speed and distance can help you get good marks in this section. Questions based on number series, data adequacy and quantity one and quantity two are mixed questions in which you can get a good grip with the help of speed test. You can analyze your performance by giving mock tests.

Department of Descriptive Writing

This is the second section in IBPS PO, it is 25 points. In this all the candidates have to write an article and a letter. You can prepare well for this section by reading the newspaper. You can practice this by writing an informal letter to the editor, branch manager. For essay writing, you can write an essay on a topic related to current affairs yourself.