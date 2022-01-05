ibps po results: ibps po results 2021: ibps probationary officer prelims results announced on ibps.in, how to check – ibps po prelims results 2021 announced on ibps.in, government results, live link here

Highlights IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 released.

About 5 lakh applicants were screened in December.

The main exam schedule may be announced soon.

IBPS PO Prelims Removal 2021: Results of IBPS PO Preliminary Examination 2021 have been announced. Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Prelims exam 2021 in December 2021 can now view their results (IBPS PO Prelims 2021) by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in. To see the results, you need to enter the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.



Candidates who have qualified for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) PO Prelims Examination will now have to appear for the Main (IBPS PO Main 2022) Examination. Candidates appearing in the recruitment examination held from 04 to 11 December 2021 can visit the website to check the list of selected candidates for Main. Details of how to check results and spaces can be seen below.

IBPS PO Prelims Result: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CRP PO / MT-XI for results status or IBPS PO Prelims 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to type their login credentials.

Step 4: The IBPS PO results will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your roll number in the list.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result with you.

IBPS PO Prelims Result: Direct Link

IBPS PO Vacancies 2021 Deyails: Check vacancies here

A total of 4135 vacancies will be filled through IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 campaign. There are 1600 vacancies in general category, OBC – 1102 vacancies, SC – 679 vacancies, ST – 350 and EWS – 404 vacancies.

Selection process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. The main exam (IBPS PO main exam) can be held in January 2022 and the results are expected to be announced in February 2022. Eligible candidates in Mains will be interviewed in March 2022.

Official website link