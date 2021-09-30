IBPS Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Faculty and other posts at ibps.in. Check here for latest updates

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to other posts including Faculty. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. ibps.in You can apply through till 14 October. The application process will be started from 1st October.

Through this process, the recruitment will be done for the posts of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data) Centre, IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of Assistant Professor will be given a salary of Rs 101500 per month. Whereas, candidates will get Rs 57700/- per month for the post of Faculty Research Associate and Rs 44900/- per month for the post of Research Associate and Hindi Officer. At the same time, for other posts, candidates will get Rs 35400.

Candidate should have PhD / Masters / Bachelors degree from a recognized university for recruitment to these posts. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor should be between 32 years to 45 years. Whereas, candidate age should be between 27 years to 40 years for Faculty Research Associate post and 21 years to 30 years for Research Associate, Hindi Officer post. At the same time, the age limit for IT Engineer, IT Database Administrator, Software Developer and Tester is 21 years to 35 years. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of written examination. This written test is likely to be conducted in October/November 2021. All interested candidates can apply online for recruitment to other posts including Faculty from 1 October to 14 October 2021. To apply, all the candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.1000. Check official website for more details.

