ibps results 2021: ibps rrb results 2021: ibps po and clerk recruitment exam results published on ibps.in, how to check – ibps rrb po and clerk results 2021 provisional allotment list announced on ibps.in

The IBPS RRB Officer will be recruiting for Scale-1 and Office Assistant posts.

IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Result 2021, Government Result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allocation list of IBPS RRB Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) and Clerk (IBPS Clerk) recruitment examination in IBPS Rural Regional Banks can check and download the Provisional Allocation List 2021 on the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.



As per the instructions issued by IBPS, the provisional list of IBPS Officer Scale I (PO) and Office Assistant (Clerk) has been issued on the basis of merit cum performance keeping in view the government reservation policy and important guidelines. Candidates can check and download the temporary allotment list with the help of simple steps given below.

IBPS RRB Result 2021: Learn how to download the list

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS RRB Result 2021 Temporary Distribution List link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The login page will open.

Step 4: Fill in the required details here and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out and keep it with you.

If received, who will be given priority?

If two or more candidates get the same marks, the order of merit is decided according to the date of birth, the previous pattern (the older candidate will be preferred over the younger candidate).

