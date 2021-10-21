ibps results: ibps po main results 2021: ibps rrb po main results announced, here is the link and interview date – ibps rrb po main results 2021 announced on ibps.in, live link here

Highlights IBPS RRB PO Main Exam Result Announced.

The exams were held in September 2021.

Interviews will be held in November.

IBPS RRB PO Main Results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the main examination for Probationary Officer Recruitment (IBPS RRB PO Jobs) in Regional Rural Banks. Candidates appearing for the IBPS PO Mains Exam can now view the IBPS results by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. A direct link to the result will be available until November 19.



The main examination for IBPS RRB PO recruitment was held on 25th September 2021. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will be called for interview. According to the official notification, the personal interview of the shortlisted candidates is likely to take place on November 8. Learn how to check IPBS PO main result –



Learn how to check IBPS RRB PO Main Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Flashing IBPS CRP-RRB Officer Scale-1 main results link.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the results link here.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the login page, enter the registration number and password here.

Step 5: Your result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Find your roll number by typing ctrl + f.

Step 7: Download the results page and take a printout for further reference.

Also read: UPPCL Jobs 2021: Graduates get jobs in UPPCL, hundreds of vacancies for AA posts, salary up to Rs.94300

Vacancy details

IBPS had invited applications for a total of 10293 vacancies for the post of Probation Officer in Regional Rural Banks. This includes 3876 vacancies of Officer Scale-I. The online application process ran from June 8 to June 28, 2021. IBPS has invited applications for more than 4000 vacancies for PO posts, which started from 20th October.

Also read: IBPS PO Jobs: There are more than 4000 vacancies in these bank POs, find out how to get government jobs and details

Direct link to IBPS RRB PO results

Official website