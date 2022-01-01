ibps results: ibps po results 2021: ibps probationary officer recruitment prelims results soon, learn how to check – ibps po results 2021 will be announced on ibps.in, steps to check and ibps po key details here

Highlights IBPS PO prelims results coming soon.

The exam was held from 04 to 11 December.

The wait for about 5 lakh candidates is coming to an end.

4135 vacancies of IBPS PO.

IBPS PO Removal 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon release the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021. About 5 lakh candidates had applied for the Probationary Officer’s Preliminary Recruitment Examination, who are now eagerly awaiting their results (IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021). The results were earlier due to be released in the last week of December, but could now be announced anytime.



More than 4000 vacancies of PO will be filled through this recruitment drive. The IPBS PO Prelims Result 2021 will be announced on IBPS’s official website ibps.in. The results are expected to be announced on the website in the first or second week of January 2022. Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination held from 04 to 11 December 2021 can visit the website to check the list of selected candidates for the main examination. Details of how to check results and spaces can be seen below.

Also read: AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in AIIMS, Recruitment for Professor posts, see details

IBPS PO Prelims Result: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Once the result is announced, ‘IBPS PO Prelims Result Link’ will flash on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates have to type their login credentials.

Step 4: The IBPS PO results will open on the screen.

Step 5: After checking their roll number in the list, candidates will be able to keep hard copy of result for further reference.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

A total of 4135 vacancies will be filled through IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 campaign. There are 1600 vacancies in general category, OBC – 1102 vacancies, SC – 679 vacancies, ST – 350 and EWS – 404 vacancies.

Also read: DSSSB Vacancies 2022: Opportunity to get government jobs for JE posts in Delhi, total 691 posts, this is salary

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. Prelim results will be announced in January 2022. At the same time, the main exam (IBPS PO Main Exam) is expected to be announced in January 2022 and the results are expected to be announced in February 2022. Eligible candidates can be interviewed in March 2022.

Here you will find direct link to IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021