ibps results: IBPS SO main results 2021, official results 2022 out on ibps.in

IBPS SO Results 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of IBPS Specialist Officer Main Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Main Exam on 30th January 2022 can view their results (IBPS SO Result 2021) by visiting the official website of IBPS on ibps.in. Registration number or roll number and password will be required to check the result. The live link to view the results will be active until February 21, 2022.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 campaign was conducted to fill a total of 1828 vacancies in various officer posts. These include Law Officer – 44 posts, IT Officer – 220 posts, Agriculture Sector Officer – 884 posts, Official Language Officer – 84 posts, HR / Personnel Officer (HR) / Personnel Officer – 61 posts and Marketing Officer – 535 posts. You can see below how to check the results.

How to check IBPS SO Main Results 2021: Here’s how to check results
Step 1: First of all go to the official website of IBPS ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks- (CRP SPL-XI)’ on the home page.
Step 3: The log page will open.
Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
Step 5: The IBPS SO main results screen will open.
Step 6: Check it out and download it.
Step 7: Take a printout of the result and keep it with you.

Let us know that the eligible candidates in the main result (IBPS SO Main Result 2021) will be called for interview round. According to the notification, the interview will take place in February-March 2022. Whose Admission Card (IBPS SO Interview Call Letter) will also be issued in due time before the interview. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

IBPS SO Key Results 2021: Direct Link

