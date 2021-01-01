IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021 released for Officer Scale-II, Scale III, here is the direct link to download

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Rural Regional Bank or IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, Scale III Admit Card has been issued by IBPS. Candidates can download the admit card or call letter till September 25, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in for more details.

Candidates must note that the IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II, III exam will be conducted on September 25, 2021. Apart from this, the scribe declaration form has also been released on the official website. The form is available for those candidates whose disability is 40 percent or more. The declaration form will be collected during the examination and must be signed by the invigilator.

The exam is a single level exam which will be conducted in online mode. Candidates must carry their admit card and any identity proof while appearing for the exam. The candidates will have to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask, having hand sanitiser and others. The candidates will also have to install the Aarogya Setu app while appearing for the exam. Questions will be asked from Financial Awareness, English Language, Reasoning, Marketing and other topics. Candidates are advised to check the information handout before appearing for the examination.

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link “Click here to Download Your Online Examination Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale-II & III”. Click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now here candidates have to login by entering their login details like registration number and roll number.

As soon as you login, the admit card will appear in front of you. Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbsx23may21/cloea_sep21/login.php?appid=1e911d2e51c52e9605e7311ff83237f1.

