IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Admit Card Released, here is the direct link to download

IBPS Admit Card: The admit card of IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Mains exam will contain all the details related to the day of the exam like centre, timing and personal details.

IBPS Admit Card: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, Regional Rural Bank- IBPS RRB Office Clerk 2021 Admit Card has been released by the exam conducting body. This call letter is for the Mains exam to be held on October 17, 2021. It is also called as Office Assistant Exam. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official site ibps.in. IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Admit Card can be downloaded till October 17, 2021. To download the call letter candidates need to enter their registration number and password. They should also note that this admit card is an essential document for the day of the exam. Without this, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website ibps.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link ‘Click here to download your Online Main Exam Call letter for Recruitment of Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. On this page you have to login by entering your registration number and password.

After login you will be able to download your admit card.

Now you can also take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbsoaxmay21/clomea_sep21/login.php?appid=7cc43e322823220a3e4c09a87ed861af.

