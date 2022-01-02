ibps rrb clerk po result 2021: IBPS result 2021: ibps rrb clerk and PO main result announced, here is direct link – ibps rrb clerk, po result 2021 announced on ibps.in, government result, live link here

Highlights IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2021 released.

The result link will be valid till 31st January.

Learn how to check

ibps.in, IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2021: IInstitute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released IBPS RRB (Regional Rural Banks) Clerk, PO Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the main examination on different dates can view their results on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The online link to view the results will be active till January 31, 2022.



IBPS has published a provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Clerk Main Online Examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III Online Main Examination and Interview. Below is a way to check IBPS results.

Also read: AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in AIIMS, Recruitment for Professor posts, see details

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Click Here’ link to see your results for CRP RRBs X (Temporary Allocation ‘).

Step 3: Login with your registration number and password.

Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 and Temporary Allocation List will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Also read: DSSSB Vacancies 2022: Opportunity to get government jobs for JE posts in Delhi, total 691 posts, this is salary

We tell you that a total of 10293 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (IBPS Jobs). Total 5134 posts of Officer Assistant, 3876 posts of Officer Scale-I, 905 posts of Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale II Information Technology Officer – 58 posts, Officer Scale II Chartered Accountant – 30 posts, Officer Scale II II Legal Officer – 27 posts, Treasury Officer Scale II – 09 posts, Marketing Officer Scale II – 43 posts, Agriculture Officer Scale II – 34 posts and Officer Scale III – 177 posts.

Here you will find direct link to IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021.