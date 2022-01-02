ibps rrb clerk po result 2021: IBPS result 2021: ibps rrb clerk and PO main result announced, here is direct link – ibps rrb clerk, po result 2021 announced on ibps.in, government result, live link here
Highlights
- IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2021 released.
- The result link will be valid till 31st January.
- Learn how to check
IBPS has published a provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Clerk Main Online Examination and IBPS RRB Officer Scale I, II and III Online Main Examination and Interview. Below is a way to check IBPS results.
Also read: AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in AIIMS, Recruitment for Professor posts, see details
IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Results 2021: Learn how to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Click Here’ link to see your results for CRP RRBs X (Temporary Allocation ‘).
Step 3: Login with your registration number and password.
Step 4: Your IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 and Temporary Allocation List will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.
Also read: DSSSB Vacancies 2022: Opportunity to get government jobs for JE posts in Delhi, total 691 posts, this is salary
We tell you that a total of 10293 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (IBPS Jobs). Total 5134 posts of Officer Assistant, 3876 posts of Officer Scale-I, 905 posts of Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale II Information Technology Officer – 58 posts, Officer Scale II Chartered Accountant – 30 posts, Officer Scale II II Legal Officer – 27 posts, Treasury Officer Scale II – 09 posts, Marketing Officer Scale II – 43 posts, Agriculture Officer Scale II – 34 posts and Officer Scale III – 177 posts.
Here you will find direct link to IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021.
#ibps #rrb #clerk #result #IBPS #result #ibps #rrb #clerk #main #result #announced #direct #link #ibps #rrb #clerk #result #announced #ibpsin #government #result #live #link
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.