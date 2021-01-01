IBPS RRB Clerk result 2021: IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result 2021 declared at ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of Clerk Exam for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). IBPS RRB Clerk or Office Assistant exam was conducted on 14th August. Those candidates who had participated in this exam can apply their result through the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) ibps.in.

IBPS conducted the recruitment exam in online mode at various centers across the country. A total of 80 questions were asked in a total of 45 minutes in the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam. According to the students, all the sections of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Shift 1 were easier than the previous years.

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2021: Candidates check your result like this

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link – “IBPS RRB Clerk result” link given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the link for the post you have applied for

Step 4: On the new window, enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for future reference. The general recruitment process for filling up vacancies for the posts of officers and office assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) comprises a preliminary examination, followed by a main examination (except for those applying for Scale II and III officer posts). Is. The score card of all the candidates who have appeared in the preliminary exam will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. The score card is expected next week. Candidates can download IBPS RRB by using their registration number or roll number and date of birth.