IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021: Score Card released for preliminary exam at ibps.in. Download with these steps

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the preliminary examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Group B Office Assistant. candidates who have IBPS RRB Clerk Exam They can now download their scorecard through the official website ibps.in till 17 October.

Before IBPS CRP RRB X Office Assistant (Clerk) Prelims Exam 2021 The result was released on 3rd September. Let us inform that the preliminary exam was conducted by IBPS on August 8 and August 14. Candidates who successfully clear this Preliminary Exam will now have to appear for Mains Exam. All the candidates can download their score card through these steps on the official website.

Answer key released for recruitment to the posts of Clerk, Patwari and Zilladar, check this way, this is the way to file objection

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link of IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2021 appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you can download and take a print out of IBPS RRB Clerk Scorecard 2021.

A total of 12958 posts of Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III will be recruited through this process. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam and Mains Exam. As per the official information, the Mains exam is likely to be conducted on 17th October. For details candidates can check the official website.

UPSC: Mamta, who failed in the examination four times in a row, did not give up, topped in the fifth attempt