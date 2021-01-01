IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021 release, here is the direct link to download

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main exam can download the admit card through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Admit card will be available on the official site from 9th September to 25th September 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the main exam. The main exam will be held on 25 September 2021. Candidates can follow these easy steps given here to download the admit card for the main exam.

The Online Test will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English Language or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 200 questions will be asked and the maximum marks will be 200. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours.

How to download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021

To download IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates first visit the official web site ibps.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card 2021, click on it. On clicking, a new page will open in front of you.

Now on this page you have to enter the required details and submit it.

Once submitted, the admit card will be displayed in front of you. Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbxas1may21/clomea_sep21/login.php?appid=dbe36e09fbfbf7fd6aab94bee1696e20.

IBPS had announced the RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2021 on September 3, 2021. Apart from this, IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2021 Mains exam is scheduled to be held on October 17, 2021, as per the RRB exam schedule by the Institute of Banking Personnel Section. The institute will soon release the admit card for the main exam soon on the official website.

