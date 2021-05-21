IBPS RRB PO Clerk Provisional Allotment Result 2021 Out, Download @ibps.in





The Institute of Banking Personnel Choice (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB), has uploaded the Provisional Allotment (Reserve Checklist) for the publish of Workplace Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO) underneath CRP RRB – IX.

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Provisional Allotment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Choice (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB), has uploaded the Provisional Allotment (Reserve Checklist) for the publish of Workplace Assistant (Clerk) and Officer Scale I (PO) underneath CRP RRB – IX . Candidates can obtain IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result and IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Result by means of IBPS official web site i.e. – ibps.in. The hyperlink is out there until until 20 June 2021.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment (Reserve Checklist) Hyperlinks are additionally given under. The candidates can their end result by means of the hyperlinks utilizing their logins particulars akin to i.e. Registration Quantity or Roll Quantity and Password or DOB.

The right way to Download IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2021 for Workplace Assistant and Officer Posts ?

Go to the Official Web site of IBPS i.e ibps.in Click on on “Click on Right here to View Your Result for CRP RRB–IX Workplace Assistant (Provisional Allotment – Reserve Checklist) OR Click on Right here to View Your Result for CRP RRB–IX–Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allotment – Reserve Checklist)” Enter your login credentials Download IBPS RRB Workplace Assistant Provisional Allotment Reserve Checklist 2021 and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Provisional Allotment Reserve Checklist 2021

IBPS had printed the notification for recruitment of 8424 vacancies out of which 4624 are for the publish of Workplace Assistant Posts and 3800 vacancies are for Officer Scale 1 Posts underneath IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 (CRP-VIII).