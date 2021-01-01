IBPS RRB PO Result 2021: IBPS RRB PO Result 2021 Out at ibps.in Check Download Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Result 2021: RRB PO Result 2021 in IBPS has been released on 24 August 2021 on the official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO Exam from 01 to 07 August 2021, can download the RRB PO Result from the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) at ibps.in. IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Result is available till 31st August 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in IBPS RRB PO Exam will be called for Mains Exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date will be announced soon on the official website. The score cards will also be issued on the official website.

IBPS PO Result 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs -X-Officers Scale,’ given on the homepage.

Step 3: It will redirect to a new page – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbxas1may21/resopers1a_aug21/login.php?appid=09c86727fd0e8065336f029165718e32

Step 4: Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Login’ button

Step 6: Download IBPS result

More than 3800 vacancies in various RRBs will be filled through this recruitment across the country.