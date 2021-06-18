IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 For PO Clerk Post – IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for 11884 posts of IBPS Clerk and PO, application process started

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: The application process for recruitment to the posts of Clerk and PO has been started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Choice (IBPS). and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of IBPS.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Choice (IBPS), Regional Rural Financial institution (RRB) has invited purposes for the recruitment of RRB Officer Scale I, RRB Workplace Assistant, PO/Administration Trainee and Clerk. To use for these posts, candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official web site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Below the launched notification, a complete of 11884 posts are to be recruited. The final date to use for these posts is 28 June 2021.

As per eligibility posts,

For detailed info on instructional qualification, you’ll be able to test the notification by visiting the official web site of IBPS. For Workplace Assistant (Multipurpose) posts, the age restrict of the candidates is eighteen years to twenty-eight years. On the identical time, above 18 years and beneath 30 years for Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Supervisor), above 21 years and beneath 32 years for Officer Scale 2 (Supervisor) and 21 years for Officer Scale 3 (Senior Supervisor) above and beneath 40 years of age. Age will likely be calculated as on June 1, 2021.