ibps so interview admit card 2022 out at ibps.in, steps to download here – IBPS SO Interview Admission Card 2022: Here is the link to download ibps Specialist Officer Recruitment Interview Admission Card

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued Interview Call Letter (IBPS SO Interview Admission Card 2022) for recruitment of IBPS Specialist Officers XI (CRP-SPL-XI). Candidates appearing for the main examination can download their tickets from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The link to download the ticket will be active till March 8.

Vacancy details
A total of 1828 vacancies will be filled in various posts through this recruitment drive. These include 220 posts of IT Officer, 884 posts of Agriculture Officer (AFO), 84 posts of Official Language Officer (AFO), 44 posts of Law Officer, 61 posts of HR or Personal Officer and 535 posts of Marking Officer (MO). The final selected candidates will be appointed in various banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Indian Bank.

Learn how to download IBPS SO Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Click here to download the interview call letter for (CRP SPL-XI)’.
Step 3: A new page will open, enter your registration number and password here and log in.
Step 4: Your IBPS SO Interview Admissions screen will open.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for the interview and keep it with you.

Let us know that online application for IBPS SO Recruitment started from 3rd November 2021 and was invited till 23rd November. The IBPS main exam took place on January 30, 2022. The results were announced on the official website on February 15. Eligible candidates from Mains are now called for interview. You can check the date, time and place of the interview on the call letter. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for more details.

Here is the IBPS SO Interview Call Letter Download Link

