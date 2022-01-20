ibps so main admit card: ibps so main admit card 2022: ibps specialist officer issued the main exam admission card here
Highlights
- IBPS Specialist Officer issued admission card for the main examination.
- The exam will probably be held on January 30.
- SOs will probably be recruited for greater than 1800 posts.
The results of IBPS SO Preliminary Recruitment Exam was printed on 18th January 20222. Candidates who’ve certified for this exam will now have to sit down for the main exam (IBPS SO Main Exam 2022). The exam will probably be held on January 30, 2022. obtain Admission Card (IBPS Admission Card 2022) may be seen under.
IBPS SO Main Admission Card 2022: Study How To Obtain Admission Card
Step 1: Go to the official web site of IBPS, ibps.in.
Step 2: On the residence web page, click on on the ‘Click on here to obtain the on-line main exam name letter for CRP SPL-XI’.
Step 3: Login web page will open, enter your registration quantity or roll quantity and password or date of beginning here.
Step 4: IBPS SO Main Admission will open on the display screen.
Step 5: Obtain it and take a print and hold it with you for exam day.
Emptiness Particulars (IBPS SO Emptiness 2021 Particulars)
The recruitment drive is geared toward filling up a complete of 1828 vacancies for specialist officers in numerous departments. These embody IT Officer – 220 posts, Agriculture Sector Officer – 884 posts, Official Language Officer – 84 posts, Legislation Officer – 44 posts, HR / Personnel Officer – 61 posts and Advertising and marketing Officer – 535 posts. Candidates who go the main examination will probably be referred to as for interview.
IBPS SO Main Admission Card 2022: Obtain Hyperlink
BSF Constable Bharti 2022: BSF Constable Recruitment 2022
#ibps #main #admit #card #ibps #main #admit #card #ibps #specialist #officer #issued #main #exam #admission #card
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.