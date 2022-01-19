IBPS SO Result 2021: IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: SO Prelims Result Announced, Check Here Direct Link – Here is the direct link to check that Prelims Result 2021 has been announced on ibps.in as ibps

The results of Institute of Banking Personnel Specialist Officer or IBPS SO Prelims 2021 has been announced. Candidates showing for SO Prelims 2021 can now view their outcomes on the official web site ibps.in. Shortlisted candidates may have to seem for the IBPS SO Mains Examination on twenty ninth January 2022. The principle admission card for the candidates might be printed on the official web site this week, so the candidates are suggested to maintain checking it.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Check your end result with these steps



Step 1: Go to the official web site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on right here to see the standing of on-line preliminary examination outcomes for CRP SPL-XI on the dwelling web page. Click on on this link.

Step 3: Login along with your registration quantity and password.

Step 4: The results of the prelims will open on the display, check it.

Step 5: Obtain the end result and maintain the printout with you for additional reference.

IBPS SO Prelims 2021 is the first step in the recruitment course of. After the most important examination, candidates may even have to seem for the interview spherical for the closing recruitment which can happen in February or March 2022. Those that might be chosen might be appointed in 11 collaborating banks.