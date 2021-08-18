Ibrahim Ali Khan: Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky and Rani’s Love Story’ is being made under the direction of Karan Johar.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has successfully established herself in the Bollywood industry. Now his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also set to enter the industry. According to our partner Itimes, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to work behind the camera with filmmaker Karan Johar. A source has revealed that he is all set to make his debut as an assistant director in his film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Karan Johar will return to directing from the film and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in the lead roles in the film.

Last year when Saif Ali was asked about launching Ibrahim Ali Khan in his home production. On this he said, ‘I don’t know if I will launch it or not. It’s an option and film is definitely a viable career option for him. He is sporty and prefers to work in films rather than do an academic job. Except for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister Sara Ali Khan, no one in the family showed interest in the latter.



In addition to his interest in films, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently became a member of the All Star Football Club. The club is captained by Abhishek Bachchan and vice-captain Ranbir Kapoor. The club has many celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Karthik Aryan, Aparshakti Khurana, Leander Paes.

