Ibrahim Ali Khan Looks Cute In Saif-Kareena Wedding

New Delhi. Bollywood’s handsome hunk Saif Ali Khan had his second marriage with actress Kareena Kapoor. Who is now known as Choti Begum in the industry. Saif’s first wife was actress Amrita Singh. With whom he has two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif, of course, had separated from Amrita, but his attachment with children was always seen. At the same time, Amrita also never stopped her children from meeting Saif. This was the reason that Amrita had also sent both the children to Saif’s second marriage.

Saba Pataudi shares special video related to Saif-Kareena

Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi often shares unseen pictures and videos related to the family on social media. Recently, Saba has shared a video on her official Instagram. In which a glimpse of Saif-Kareena’s marriage is being seen. The video posted by Saba. There are three frames of Saif’s wedding pictures in it.

In the first picture, Saif-Kareena are seen as bride and groom. In the second picture, the whole family with Saif-Kareena is seen getting the photo clicked. On the other hand, the picture of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu’s wedding is seen in the third picture.

Nawabi look of son Ibrahim at Papa Saif’s wedding

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nawabi look in this video is grabbing everyone’s attention. Ibrahim is sitting with grandmother Sharmila Tagore and is clicking pictures with the whole family. Ibrahim is looking very cute in golden sherwani. Sharing this video, Saba wrote in the caption that ‘Family. Major missing. Recently, Saba posted Sara’s childhood picture on social media.

Saif Ali Khan is the father of four children

By the way, let us tell you that Saif Ali Khan has now become a father to four children. After marriage with Kareena, Saif had two children. The name of Kareena-Saif’s elder son is Taimur Ali Khan. Who often dominates social media due to their cuteness. Recently, Kareena has given birth to a second son. Whose name he has not told yet. Which the fans are eagerly waiting for.