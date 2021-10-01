Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bollywood work Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan confirms that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is helping Karan Johar
Ibrahim discusses work with his father
Speaking about his bond with all his children, Saif discussed Ibrahim’s Bollywood plans in an interview. He said, ‘All children are different. Ibrahim is now supporting Karan Johar’s film. He discusses his ideas and dreams with me.
The equation is completely different from the whole
Speaking about his remaining children, Saif further said, ‘Sarah is older and we have a completely different equation. Timur needs guidance and Jeh is laughing right now. He has just been born. They are all different. Luckily and it’s interesting, as Sarah said, I had a baby every decade of my life. From 20 to 50, so I’m different too.
Karan Johar’s return
Karan Johar is making a comeback after 5 years as a director through ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He directed ‘A Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen in important roles in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
