Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bollywood work Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan confirms that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan is helping Karan Johar

Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rocky and Rani). That love story) will appear as an assistant director. The actor said in a recent interview that Ibrahim discusses his work with him.

Let me tell you, Ibrahim is very popular on social media and he is the son of Saif and Amrita Singh. The former couple has a daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and has two sons, Timur and Jeh.



Ibrahim discusses work with his father

Speaking about his bond with all his children, Saif discussed Ibrahim’s Bollywood plans in an interview. He said, ‘All children are different. Ibrahim is now supporting Karan Johar’s film. He discusses his ideas and dreams with me.



The equation is completely different from the whole

Speaking about his remaining children, Saif further said, ‘Sarah is older and we have a completely different equation. Timur needs guidance and Jeh is laughing right now. He has just been born. They are all different. Luckily and it’s interesting, as Sarah said, I had a baby every decade of my life. From 20 to 50, so I’m different too.

Karan Johar’s return

Karan Johar is making a comeback after 5 years as a director through ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He directed ‘A Dil Hai Mushkil’ in 2016. Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen in important roles in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.