Ibrahim ali khan romantic date video with palak tiwari saif son shweta tiwari daughter hiding face.

Ibrahim Ali Khan exiting the restaurant

This video of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari goes viral on social media after being captured by the paparazzi. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared this outing video of each of them. On this video first Ibrahim Ali Khan walks out of the restaurant. Then they transfer on to a distinct place.

Palak Tiwari hides face

After this, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan had been seen going collectively in the identical automotive. On one hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan begins wanting right here and there as quickly because the digital camera goes contained in the automotive. Then again, Palak Tiwari hides her face fully with the assistance of her hand.

Kareena will now clarify that do not date it.

This video is being mentioned on the web since final evening. Many customers have requested this query that what’s the want to cover the face, one consumer has requested why did he are available in the identical automotive when there was a lot concern of the media, whereas one other consumer has written that Kareena will now clarify it Do not date

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Allow us to let you know that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan haven’t began their careers quick. Ibrahim Ali Khan as AD assisted Karan Johar within the love story of Rocky and Rani. Palak Tiwari was not too long ago seen in Hardy Sandhu’s tune Bijli. This tune is gaining recognition among the many folks.