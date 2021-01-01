Ibrahim Hamato table tennis: Tokyo Paralympics Ibrahim Hamadou meets an Egyptian table tennis player who plays with his mouth

The Paralympic Games are now being held after the Olympics in the Japanese capital. Divyang players from all over the world are showing their talent here. Challenging physical barriers and putting their talents before the world. Some have no arms, some are helpless, but every time victory is of consciousness. Winning is a way of thinking that fills them with confidence.Here is a picture of Ibrahim Al-Husseini, 48, of Egypt playing table tennis. He lost both his hands in a train accident when he was 10 years old. The incident may have shaken his hand, but the courage is undiminished. So he grabbed the table tennis bat in his mouth. Use legs for service.This photo of Ibrahim, his second Paralympic athlete, was clicked while he was facing Korean athlete Hong Park. Ibrahim Al-Husseini is not just a symbol of inspiration. Like him, every athlete participating in the Olympics is sending a message to the world that no matter what the situation, nothing is impossible with effort.

Bhavina Ben advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s singles category 4 with a 3-1 victory over Megan Shackleton of Great Britain. The 34-year-old Indian defeated world number 9 Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in a 41-minute match. It was a do-or-die match for the 12th Indian team in the world.