ICAI ca admissions 2021: ICAI ca admissions 2021: ICAI ca admissions released in December, how to download
Download ICA CA Admission Card 2021 with these steps
Step 1: First of all, candidates visit ICAI’s official website icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the Login tab provided on the website.
Step 3: Now submit your login ID and password.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.
Candidates should keep their admission card with them on the day of examination. If the candidate in attendance is a minor, he / she will have to carry a letter of guarantee signed by the parent or guardians. Students will be admitted to the examination center from 1 pm and students who complete the examination by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the examination center to maintain social distance.
Candidates should bring their own personal water bottles, along with a small transparent bottle of hand sanitizer to be used during the examination.
