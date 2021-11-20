ICAI ca admissions 2021: ICAI ca admissions 2021: ICAI ca admissions released in December, how to download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued Chartered Accountants (CA) Admit Card 2021 (ICAI CA Admit Card 2021) for the Foundation, Intermediate and Final December 2021 examinations. Candidates who want to appear for the CA December 2021 exam can download the admission form from ICAI’s official website icaiexam.icai.org. CA Admission Card 2021 can be downloaded for three levels – CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final. “No actual admission card will be sent to any candidate. Candidates must download and print their ticket form from the website,” the official notification said.

Download ICA CA Admission Card 2021 with these steps

Step 1: First of all, candidates visit ICAI’s official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the Login tab provided on the website.

Step 3: Now submit your login ID and password.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

Step 6: Take a print out of it to take to the exam hall.

Candidates should keep their admission card with them on the day of examination. If the candidate in attendance is a minor, he / she will have to carry a letter of guarantee signed by the parent or guardians. Students will be admitted to the examination center from 1 pm and students who complete the examination by 4 pm will be allowed to leave the examination center to maintain social distance.

Candidates should bring their own personal water bottles, along with a small transparent bottle of hand sanitizer to be used during the examination.