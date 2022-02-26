ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here
The paper of CA Inter was taken in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were taken between 2 and 5 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were taken between 2 and 4 pm. ICAI had also expanded examination centers to cover an additional 192 districts in the country so that candidates could not travel beyond their district. Click here for an easy way to check the results.
Results can also be viewed on these websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
icai.org
You can get CA Inter 2021 Scorecard by email, find out how
ICAI has made arrangements for final examination (old syllabus and new syllabus) and foundation examination candidates to get the results at their e-mail address. The scorecard of the registered candidates will be sent to the registered email address to get the result by e-mail.
Criteria passed
To pass the CA Intermediate December 2021 exam, candidates need to get at least 40 percent marks in each paper and a total of 50 percent marks in all inter papers.
