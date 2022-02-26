Education

ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here
Written by admin
ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here

ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Inter Result 2021 today (February 26, 2022). Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam can view their results by visiting the official ICAI CA website icai.org. The CA Inter 2021 December exams were conducted offline from December 6 for both old and new courses.

The paper of CA Inter was taken in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were taken between 2 and 5 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were taken between 2 and 4 pm. ICAI had also expanded examination centers to cover an additional 192 districts in the country so that candidates could not travel beyond their district. Click here for an easy way to check the results.

Results can also be viewed on these websites
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
icai.org

You can get CA Inter 2021 Scorecard by email, find out how
ICAI has made arrangements for final examination (old syllabus and new syllabus) and foundation examination candidates to get the results at their e-mail address. The scorecard of the registered candidates will be sent to the registered email address to get the result by e-mail.

Criteria passed
To pass the CA Intermediate December 2021 exam, candidates need to get at least 40 percent marks in each paper and a total of 50 percent marks in all inter papers.

Career in Aviation: After 12th you can become a pilot in aviation industry. Make the best #career

READ Also  uppsc acf rfo exam date 2021: UPPSC exam: Learn how to prepare for UPPSC acf rfo exam, sample and syllabus - syllabus for uppsc exam and acf rfo exam date 2021

#ICAI #InterResult #announced #icaiorg #icaiexamicaiorg #caresultsicaiorg #steps #check

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment