ICAI CA Inter-Result 2021 announced on icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, steps to check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Inter Result 2021 today (February 26, 2022). Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam can view their results by visiting the official ICAI CA website icai.org. The CA Inter 2021 December exams were conducted offline from December 6 for both old and new courses.The paper of CA Inter was taken in two shifts. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were taken between 2 and 5 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were taken between 2 and 4 pm. ICAI had also expanded examination centers to cover an additional 192 districts in the country so that candidates could not travel beyond their district. Click here for an easy way to check the results.

Results can also be viewed on these websites

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

icai.org

You can get CA Inter 2021 Scorecard by email, find out how

ICAI has made arrangements for final examination (old syllabus and new syllabus) and foundation examination candidates to get the results at their e-mail address. The scorecard of the registered candidates will be sent to the registered email address to get the result by e-mail.

Criteria passed

To pass the CA Intermediate December 2021 exam, candidates need to get at least 40 percent marks in each paper and a total of 50 percent marks in all inter papers.