ICAI CA Inter Result 2021 Government Result Announced on icai.org, Learn How To Download Ca Scorecard – CA Inter Result 2021: icai.org ICAI CA Inter Result Announced, Learn How To Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA Inter Result 2021 today (February 26, 2022). Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate Exam can view their results by visiting the official ICAI CA website icai.org.

CA Inter 2021 December old and new syllabus examinations were conducted in two shifts from 6th December. Paper 1 and Paper 2 were taken between 2 and 5 pm, while Papers 3 and 4 were taken between 2 and 4 pm. You can see below how to check the results.

Learn how to check ICAI CA Results 2021
Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org (click here for other websites).
Step 2: On the home page, click the Results tab
Step 3: Choose exam name ‘Foundation’ or ‘Intermediate (Old)’.
Step 4: Enter credentials to log in.
Step 5: ICAE CA results will open on the screen.
Step 6: Check it out and download it.

ICAI has also expanded examination centers to cover an additional 192 districts in the country so that candidates do not have to travel beyond their district. You can see below how to check the results.

See also CA May 2022 exam schedule
Online applications for CA May 2022 have started from 21st February, students can apply online by March 13 by visiting the official website icaiexam.icai.org. According to the announced examination schedule, under the new examination scheme, the foundation examination will be held on May 23, 25, 27 and 29. Group I Intermediate exams will start on May 15 and end on May 22, while Group II exams will be held from May 24 to May 30. Group A final exam will be held from 14th to 21st May and Group B final exam will be held from 23rd to 29th May. The international tax assessment test will be held on May 14 and 17.

