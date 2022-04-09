ICAI CA May 2022 Exam: Good News! The icai ca 2022 exam will reopen on icai.org, learn how to apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has resumed the online registration process for the CA Intermediate, Foundation and Final May-June Exam 2022. Candidates who have not yet applied can now apply by visiting the official websites icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org till March 30, 2022. Candidates can register using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number. A direct link to how to apply and new notification can be seen below.An official notice issued by ICAI states that some students related to the old syllabus could not convert to the new syllabus due to which online examination applications for the Chartered Accountant Examination, May 2022 have not been submitted. In addition, the Foundation Course Exam is rescheduled for May 2022 to June 2022. Some students may now apply for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Exam, June 2022 online exam.

ICAI CA May Exam Registration: How to Register

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Click on the new user registration given here on the Login / Registration tab provided on the website.

Step 3: Now complete the registration process using name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Then go back to the page and log in.

Step 5: Now fill in your application.

Step 6: Upload and sign the photo.

Step 7: Pay the registration fee.

Step 8: After completing all the procedures, take a printout of the application confirmation.

Pay the fee so late

Remember, candidates who apply now will have to pay a late fee of Rs.600 (USD 10). Students wishing to change the city, group or medium of examination for the ICAI CA Exam May-June 2022 can do so by March 30, 2022 at icaiexam.icai.org. No changes or applications filed after March 30 will be considered.

