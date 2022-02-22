ICAI CA May Exam: Registration for CA May Exam begins, how to apply – How to apply for ICAI ca may exam Registration starts here

Education

24 seconds ago
The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has launched an online registration process for the CA Intermediate, Foundation and Final exams. Candidates can register using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number. Interested and eligible candidates can register till March 13 by visiting icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. The last date for submission of application with late fee is March 20.

Foundation Course Examination will be held from 23rd to 29th May, Intermediate Course Examination for Group 1 will be held from 15th to 22nd May, and Group 2 Examination will be held from 24th to 30th May 2022. For the final exam, Group 1 will be held from May 14 to 21 and Group 2 from May 23 to 29. The International Tax Assessment Test will be conducted from May 14 to May 17.

ICAI CA May Exam Registration: How to register for the May exam

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: Click on the new user registration given here on the Login / Registration tab on the website.
Step 3: Now complete the registration process with name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.
Step 4: Then go back to the page and log in.
Step 5: Fill out your application now.
Step 6: Upload and sign photos.
Step 7: Pay the registration fee.
Step 8: After completing all the procedures, take a printout of the application confirmation.

Results of old and new courses will be released on this date
The results of the old and new syllabus of the CA Intermediate Examination are expected to be announced on 26th February. The results will be available on the websites – icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. Results (ICAI CA Results 2021) are emailed to registered candidates immediately after the announcement. Visit ICAI’s official website for more details.

