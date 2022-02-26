ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Inter Exam Result Released Today On icaiexam.icai.org you will be able to check out how to check this.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI may announce the results of the Intermediate Examination in December today (ICAI CA Results 2021). According to the notice, the results (ICAI CA Intermediate results) will be released on February 26 or February 27, 2022. In that case, the results are likely to be announced today. The results will be announced on the official websites icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates can easily view their results by visiting these websites. Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to keep an eye on the websites.

Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.

CA Results 2021 Direct Link

Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 with these steps

Candidates can easily check their result with the help of the steps given below.

Step 1: First go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen, check it now.

All the candidates should check the result carefully and if there is any discrepancy in the result document, they should report the matter to the authorities. ICAI has made provision for candidates to get the result document on their personal email id.

Here are the results

The results of ICAI CA Final and Foundation Course, December 2021 examinations have already been announced on 10th February. This year, 95,213 candidates have been admitted from the new CA final syllabus and 32,888 from the old CA final syllabus.