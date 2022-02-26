ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Inter Exam Result Released Today On icaiexam.icai.org you will be able to check out how to check this.
The ICAI CA Result 2021 can be checked directly from this link
Candidates can view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.
CA Results 2021 Direct Link
Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 with these steps
Candidates can easily check their result with the help of the steps given below.
Step 1: First go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen, check it now.
All the candidates should check the result carefully and if there is any discrepancy in the result document, they should report the matter to the authorities. ICAI has made provision for candidates to get the result document on their personal email id.
Here are the results
The results of ICAI CA Final and Foundation Course, December 2021 examinations have already been announced on 10th February. This year, 95,213 candidates have been admitted from the new CA final syllabus and 32,888 from the old CA final syllabus.
#ICAI #Result #Inter #Exam #Result #Released #Today #icaiexamicaiorg #check #check
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.