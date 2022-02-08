ICAI CA Result 2021 Date: ICAI CA Result 2021: CA Result will be published on this day, will be able to check like this – Learn icai ca Result 2021 Dates published on icaiexam.icai.org ca Result 2021 How to check
Candidates should note that they need to submit their PIN number along with the roll number allotted to them to check the result of CA final and foundation. If you want to get your result by email, you can register by visiting the website.
The CA Foundation and the final exams were held offline on 13, 15, 17 and 19 December 2021. The exam was conducted in two different shifts. Papers 1 and 2 were taken for a period of 3 hours from 2 pm to 5 pm. So, Papers 3 and 4 were taken for 2 hours for all the candidates.
Check CA Results 2021 with these steps
Step 1: First go to ICAI’s official website icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit your roll number and PIN number.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.
