ICAI Postpones CA Foundation Exam 2021. Check Revised Exam Schedule Here





CA exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation Exam 2021 until July 23 within the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The muse group exams had been alleged to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. Additionally Learn – Postpone Exam or Vaccinate All: CA Aspirants Urge ICAI, Centre Amid Rise In Covid Circumstances

“In view of the continuing COVID-19 and the curiosity of welfare and well-being of scholars and to mitigate their hardships, it has been determined to postpone the CA basis examination. The stated examinations will now be commenced from July 24, 2021, throughout the globe,” learn official notification.

“Necessary Announcement – Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examinations, June / July 2021 – twenty fourth, twenty sixth, twenty eighth & thirtieth July 2021,” ICAI stated in a tweet.

The net window for change within the examination metropolis (Might/July 2021) will reopen between June 9 to June 11 at icaiexam.icai.org.

Examination Revised Exam Dates CA Foundation Course 2021 twenty fourth, twenty sixth, twenty eighth & thirtieth July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (Previous Scheme) sixth, eighth, tenth, twelfth July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (Previous Scheme) 14th sixteenth, 18th July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (New Scheme) sixth, eighth, tenth, twelfth July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (New Scheme) 14th sixteenth, 18th & twentieth July 2021 CA Ultimate Course Group 1 (Previous Scheme & New Scheme) fifth, seventh, ninth, eleventh July 2021 CA Ultimate Course Group 2 (Previous Scheme & New Scheme) thirteenth, fifteenth, seventeenth & nineteenth July 2021