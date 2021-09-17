icai results: CA results 2021: icai can check ca intermediate results, date and time on these websites – icai ca inter results 2021 date and time announced on icai.org, check here

ICAI CA Result 2021 Date and Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date and time for announcing the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 Intermediate Examination. The results of the Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination (CA Inter Result 2021) for both old and new courses are expected to be declared on 19th September or 20th September 2021.



Candidates who had appeared for the CA Intermediate Exam can check the notification by visiting the official site of ICAI at icai.org. A direct link to the notification is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

According to an official notice issued by the ICAI, the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination (old and new courses) conducted in July 2021 are likely to be announced on Sunday, September 19, 2021 (evening) or Monday, September 20, 2021. Candidates are required to enter their roll number along with their registration number or PIN number to check the result.

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in

The facility was launched for the 2021 CA results

ICAI can also know the results of intermediate examinations of new and old courses through email. For this facility, candidates have to register by visiting the official website of the organization icaiexam.icai.org. Online registration has started from 17th September 2021. The result (ICAI CA Result 2021) will be sent to the registered candidates by email soon after the announcement. Visit the official website of ICAI for more information.

Notice of ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021