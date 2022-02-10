ICAI Results December 2021: CA Results 2021 Announced: ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results Announced, Here is the direct link – CA Results 2021 announced at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of CA on February 10, 2022. Students who took the CA final exam in December 2021 and the CA Foundation exam can now check their scorecards on the official websites ICAI icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in. The site may go down for some time as a large number of students visit the site at the same time. In such cases students are advised to wait for some time and check the results again. An easy way to check the results can be seen below.Candidates can also view the CA Foundation and Final Exam (old syllabus and new syllabus) results through their e-mail address. But they may have registered by visiting the organization’s official website icaiexam.icai.org. These results have been announced for the exams conducted offline. The foundation exams were held on 13th, 15th, 17th and 19th December. The final examination of both old and new courses was held between 5th and 19th December. The exam was conducted in more than 190 districts across the country.

How to check CA result 2021: Here’s how to check result

Step 1: First of all go to the official website of ICAI.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page.

Step 3: Now submit your roll number and PIN number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download CA results.

The ICAI CA exam will be held in 2022 May 2022

The ICAI CA 2022 exam for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses will be conducted from May 14 to May 30. The application process for the CA May 2022 exam will begin on February 21. The last date to submit the form is March 13, 2022. Candidates have to fill up the online examination form on the examination website.