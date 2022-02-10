ICAI Results December 2021: CA Results 2021 Announced: ICAI CA Final and Foundation Results Announced, Here is the direct link – CA Results 2021 announced at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in
Candidates can also view the CA Foundation and Final Exam (old syllabus and new syllabus) results through their e-mail address. But they may have registered by visiting the organization’s official website icaiexam.icai.org. These results have been announced for the exams conducted offline. The foundation exams were held on 13th, 15th, 17th and 19th December. The final examination of both old and new courses was held between 5th and 19th December. The exam was conducted in more than 190 districts across the country.
CA Results 2021: Official Websites 2 more topics known as CA !! I’m glad I don’t know grief but NVM! � # CAresults # ICAI https://t.co/MP7Anlh2Xr— (@PyaariestSana) 1644481284000 CA Completed ) 1644481722000
How to check CA result 2021: Here’s how to check result
Step 1: First of all go to the official website of ICAI.
Step 2: Click on the result link on the home page.
Step 3: Now submit your roll number and PIN number.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check and download CA results.
The ICAI CA exam will be held in 2022 May 2022
The ICAI CA 2022 exam for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses will be conducted from May 14 to May 30. The application process for the CA May 2022 exam will begin on February 21. The last date to submit the form is March 13, 2022. Candidates have to fill up the online examination form on the examination website.
UPSC Interview Questions: Such confusing questions are asked in UPSC interview
#ICAI #Results #December #Results #Announced #ICAI #Final #Foundation #Results #Announced #direct #link #Results #announced #icaiexamicaiorg #caresultsicaiorg #icainicin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.