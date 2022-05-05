ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment for Assistant Posts, Salary Up to 44,900 – ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022 Registration will be done soon on iari.res.in
Vacancy details
Assistant (ICAR Institution) – 391 posts
Assistant (ICAR Headquarters) – 71
Eligibility
Educational Qualification
To apply for these positions, the candidate must have a degree from any recognized university.
Salary
ICAR Institution – Rs. 35,400 Basic + Allowance Level 6
ICAR Headquarters – Rs. 44,900 Basic + Allowance Level 7
Selection process
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of examination.
Application process
General Category, OBC, EWS – Rs
Women, SC, ST – Rs
ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022 will thus be able to fill the application
Step 1First go to the official website of ICAR Indian Institute of Agricultural Research iari.res.in.
Step 2- Then click on Recruitment Cell.
Step 3- A new page will appear on the screen.
Step 4- The ICAR IA RI application form appears on the screen.
Step 5- Start filling in the required details and upload the documents in the prescribed format.
Step 6- Now pay the application fee.
Step 7- Click the submit button and print out the application for future reference.
