ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment for Assistant Posts, Salary Up to 44,900 – ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022 Registration will be done soon on iari.res.in

The Indian Institute of Agricultural Research (IARI) will soon publish a notification for recruitment of Assistant Posts at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Headquarters (ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website iari.res.in. According to the report, 462 posts will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates seeking recruitment for these posts should have a Bachelor’s degree and should not be more than 30 years of age. Eligible candidates who complete the recruitment process will be paid Rs. 35,400 for ICAR and Rs. 44,900 for ICAR Headquarters.Assistant (ICAR Institution) – 391 postsAssistant (ICAR Headquarters) – 71

Educational Qualification

To apply for these positions, the candidate must have a degree from any recognized university.

Salary

ICAR Institution – Rs. 35,400 Basic + Allowance Level 6

ICAR Headquarters – Rs. 44,900 Basic + Allowance Level 7

Selection process

Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of examination.

Application process

General Category, OBC, EWS – Rs

Women, SC, ST – Rs

ICAR Assistant Recruitment 2022 will thus be able to fill the application

Step 1First go to the official website of ICAR Indian Institute of Agricultural Research iari.res.in.

Step 2- Then click on Recruitment Cell.

Step 3- A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4- The ICAR IA RI application form appears on the screen.

Step 5- Start filling in the required details and upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6- Now pay the application fee.

Step 7- Click the submit button and print out the application for future reference.