icar.org.in: ICAR Result 2021 Rank Card: ICAR Entrance Exam Rank Card and Counseling Schedule Coming Soon, Check for Updates – icar aieea Result 2021 Rank Card and Counseling Schedule will be on icar.org.in

ICAR Result 2021 Rank Card: ICAR Entrance Exam Rank Card and Counseling Schedule Coming Soon

Highlights ICAR AIEEA 2021 Rank Card Coming Soon.

The counseling schedule will be published along with the rank card.

The admission process may begin in the last week of November.

ICAR Removal 2021 Rank Card: The rank list of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will be released soon. Eligible candidates for the All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA) 2021 for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses can visit the official websites icar.org.in and icar.nta.ac. Will be able to check the rank list by visiting. NTA will also issue counseling schedule with Rank Card (ICAR AIEEA Rank Card 2021).



The result of the entrance test (ICAR AIEEA Result 2021) was announced on 24th October 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to upload students’ personal rank cards and rank lists today, November 17, 2021. Admission process will start after issuance of rank card.

ICAR AIEEA Exam 2021 was conducted on 7, 8, 9 and 17 September 2021 at various examination centers across the country. Let us know that the admission process for UG, PG and PAD courses was earlier scheduled to start from November 17, but the NTA has not yet made any official announcement in this regard. Once the rank list is published, the counseling and selection process will begin. The first round of allotment may take place in the last week of the year.

Learn how to check ICAR Result 2021 Rank Card

Step 1: Once the rank list is published, visit the official website of ICAR mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be an active link of the rank list, click on this link.

Step 3: The PDF of the rank list will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check it out and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

ICAR AIEEA 2021 was organized for admission in 75 agricultural universities. These include 64 State Universities of Agriculture, Veterinary, Horticulture and Fisheries, 4 ICAR Deemed Universities, 3 Central Agricultural Universities and 4 Central Universities with Faculty of Agriculture.

ICAR AIEEA Rank Card and Counseling Schedule