ICAR Result 2021: ICAR Result 2021: How to Download Scorecard for UG, PG and PhD Admissions, Here is the link – Announced on icar.nta.ac.in icar aieea Result 2021, Steps to Download Scorecard here

ICAR Result 2021: How to Download Scorecard for UG, PG and PhD Admissions

Highlights ICAR AIEEA 2021 results.

The final quality list will be announced soon.

Admission is available in UG, PG and PhD.

ICAR AIEEA Results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination (AIEEA Results 2021). Candidates who have passed ICAR Result 2021 can get admission in Undergraduate (UG), Post Graduate (PG) and PhD.



Candidates appearing for the ICAR AIEEA Entrance Examination can visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in to download their scorecard (ICAR AIEEA Scorecard). To check the result (ICAR AIEEA Result 2021) one has to log in using the application number and password and required details.

The NTA had earlier issued a temporary reply key on the website, after which the candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections. The results have been announced on the basis of objections. The final answer key will be published on the official website soon.

How to check ICAR AIEEA Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website icar.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘AIEEA UG, PG or PhD Scorecard’.

Step 3: The login page will open, enter your application number and password or date of birth here.

Step 4: The scorecard will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Category wise quality list will be announced soon

Category wise final quality list for counseling will be prepared based on percentage points based on generalized process. The quality list from NTA and ICAR will be released soon. Admission and scholarship will be given only if the candidates get admission through ICAR counseling.

ICAR AIEEA UG Score Card 2021

ICAR AIEEA PG Score Card 2021

ICAR AIEEA PhD Score Card 2021

Official website