iCare students to host benefit for suicide prevention





COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Central Excessive College iCARE students will have a good time psychological well being consciousness month by welcoming South Colonie students and households to their annual Raiderfest celebration. The occasion can be held at the highschool on Saturday, Could 21 starting at 10 a.m.

The Raiderfest celebration will characteristic carnival video games, meals vans, dwell music, a craft/vendor truthful, video games, and extra with proceeds to help the American Basis for Suicide Prevention. As well as to the actions, a gap ceremony will embrace the presentation of iCARE’s ‘Sort Human of the 12 months’ award and ‘Hill of Heroes’ recognition.

Officers stated this yr the district will title South Colonie college nurses as recipients of the iCare Sort Human of the 12 months Award. Colonie Central Excessive College iCARE started as an initiative the place each college and students might kind a standard discussion board to specific and have an effect on change for the higher of the college group.