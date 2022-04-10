ICC Board Meeting Rameez Raja proposal for four nation tournament rejected Jay Shah name in discussion for next ICC President

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on Sunday prepared its chairman Greg Barkley to complete his term by the end of October, giving the global body full time to find a new president and the Indian cricket board playing a bigger role in it. can perform. In another important decision in this meeting, the Pakistan Cricket Board President Rameez Raja’s proposal for a four-nation tournament was unanimously rejected by the board.

This put an end to the possibility of India vs Pakistan matches at neutral venues. The two-day board meeting that concluded in Dubai on Sunday bodes well for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as Barkley’s stay till October will give it plenty of time to make its plans for the position. “There has been no discussion on Barkley’s re-nomination,” a member of the ICC board told PTI on condition of anonymity. But he will complete his current two-year term as chairman by the end of October. So the process to nominate a new chairman will start only in November.

Earlier the nomination for the post of chairman was to be held in the month of June but it was changed after consultations among the member boards. This decision will give time to BCCI to chalk out its plan as their AGM is likely to be held in September. The composition of the national body will be clear after this AGM. The BCCI is already demanding some changes in the recommendations of the Lodha Committee. It believes that many of its rules cannot be applied practically. It will be interesting to see whether president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah go for a cooling-off in September.

Shah’s name as the next ICC president is in the news, but neither the BCCI secretary himself nor sources close to him have confirmed this. The plan of Pakistan Cricket Board President Rameez did not get much attention in the board meeting. Raja had prepared a white paper for the four-nation annual T20 or ODI tournament involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England under the auspices of the ICC. They believe that with this the global body can get revenue of $ 750 million (about Rs 57 billion) in five years, a major part of which can be given to these four countries.

India plays against Pakistan only in multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and the World Cup. “The ICC’s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) was against the proposal,” a board member said. As we know that MPA (Member Participation Agreement) does not allow any member nation to host a tournament of more than three countries. Such a plan will have an impact on major ICC tournaments (ODI and T20 World Cup).

Another sensitive issue that the board members are talking about in a subdued tone is whether Rameez will continue to be the PCB chairman for a long time after Imran Khan’s ouster from the post of prime minister. The PCB chairman is a political appointee. The Prime Minister of Pakistan is always the Chief Patron of the Board. In such a situation, Rameez may be forced to tender his resignation in the current political climate. The BCCI has always been clear in its stand that it will not play in the four-nation tournament in its hectic schedule. Its emphasis is on meeting bilateral commitments. There were reports that Tom Harrison of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was also open to independently considering plans for a four-nation tournament, but the board meeting did not move forward.