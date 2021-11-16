ICC Champions Trophy held in Pakistan February 2025 after 29 years Pakistan host ICC Event ICC released schedule from 2024 to 2031 see full list

The last time the Champions Trophy was held in England and Wales in 2017. The title of that tournament was won by Pakistan. He defeated Team India in the final.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will organize the ICC Champions Trophy in the year 2025. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday i.e. 16 November 2021 has released the host countries list for every major men’s tournament (limited over format) to be held between 2024 and 2031.

The ICC has entrusted the responsibility of organizing the Champions Trophy tournament to be held after 8 years to the PCB. In June 2024, the United States will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with West Indies.

The West Indies Cricket Board organized the 2010 ICC Men’s T20 tournament. Eight months later in February 2025, Pakistan will host the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament to be played in Pakistan since 1996. In 1996, Pakistan, along with India and Sri Lanka, hosted the Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In February 2026, the cricket boards of India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup. In October/November 2027, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly organize the ICC Men’s One Day World Cup. South Africa and Zimbabwe last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2003.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand in October 2028. After this, 12 months later in October 2029, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will host the Champions Trophy. In 2030, the England and Wales Cricket Board will share the responsibility of hosting the T20 World Cup with Ireland and Scotland.

It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland will host a major global cricket event. The ICC’s final scheduled event will be the Men’s One Day Cricket World Cup to be played in India and Bangladesh in October/November 2031.