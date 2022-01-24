ICC Fined Full Indian Team For Slow Over Rate After Loss in Cape Town ODI Against South Africa

ICC Fined Full Indian Team After Loss in Cape Town ODI: The Indian team has suffered a double blow after the defeat in Cape Town ODI. The ICC has fined the entire Indian team, including captain Rahul, 40 percent of the match fee.

After the loss in the third ODI against South Africa, the entire team including captain KL Rahul has suffered a double blow. The ICC has blamed the team for losing matches and series as well as slow over-rate. Due to this, all the players of the Indian team have also been fined 40 percent of the match fee. India also had to face defeat by 4 runs in this match.

Giving this information on Monday, the ICC said that KL Rahul’s team had bowled two overs less in the stipulated time. Keeping this in mind, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the penalty. The charges were framed after the match by field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jelle, as well as third umpire Alauddin Palekar and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock.

According to a statement issued by the ICC, “In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Supporting Team Members, 20 percent of the player’s match fee for each over delay (regarding minimum over-rate fines) is imposed.” goes. For this reason, the entire team including the captain has been fined 40 percent of the match fee.

Indian captain KL Rahul accepted the charge, so there was no need for a formal hearing. In this way, the Indian team has suffered a double blow at the end of the tour. After losing the ODI series 3-0, all the players including the captain of the Indian team have been fined by the ICC.

Let us tell you that even after the Centurion Test on this tour, the Indian team was fined under slow over rate. Virat Kohli was the captain at that time and all players were fined 20 per cent of their match fees. Apart from this, India had also lost a point of the World Test Championship as a punishment.

Nothing went well for the Indian team on this tour of South Africa. After winning the Centurion Test in late 2021, India had to face defeat in the Johannesburg Test and Cape Town Test. India lost the Test series 2-1. In this way, after 30 years, once again India’s dream of winning the Test series here remained incomplete.