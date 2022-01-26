ICC ODI Rankings: No Indian except Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja is in top-10, New Zealand has the most players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest ODI men’s rankings on 26 January 2022. In this ranking, former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli, current captain of Team India in limited overs format Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have managed to retain their respective places.

Barring these four, no other Indian has been able to break into the top 10 (in batting, bowling and all-rounder rankings) in the latest ICC rankings. The special thing is that the maximum 7 players are from New Zealand, which is the current World Test Champion.

In the latest ICC ODI rankings, New Zealand has 2 batsmen, 2 bowlers, 3 all-rounders, Australia 2 batsmen and 2 bowlers, one England batsman, one bowler and 2 all-rounders, 2 South Africa batsmen, one Afghanistan bowler and 2 all-rounders, Includes 2 bowlers from Bangladesh, one all-rounder, one batsman from Pakistan (Babar Azam) and one all-rounder and one bowler from Ireland.

Virat Kohli has retained the second spot in the ICC ODI Batsmen’s Rankings with a decent performance in the recently concluded series against South Africa. Kohli, who stepped down as the Test captain after the series against South Africa, scored 116 runs in the three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma did not play against South Africa due to injury but has retained the third position. Kohli has 836 rating points, while Rohit has 801 rating points. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the top with 873 rating points.

Rossi van der Dusen of South Africa has reached number 10. Quinton de Kock has climbed 4 places to fifth place. De Kock scored 229 and Dussen scored 218 runs in the ODI series against India. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma climbed 21 places to 59th. He scored 153 runs in three matches.

, England players move up in the T20I charts? Here’s how things stand after the latest update to the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Player Rankings ? Details? https://t.co/Jxktm5FBsr pic.twitter.com/HBGUPKNHsT — ICC (@ICC) January 26, 2022

In bowling, Lungi Ngidi climbed four places to 20th position. India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dropped four places to 22nd. Keshav Maharaj jumped 18 places to 33rd. New Zealand’s Trent Boult is first and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood is second.

In the all-rounders ranking, South Africa’s Andile Feluquayo has climbed three places to be at 15th position. In the rankings for T20 batsmen, David Malan has dropped three places to the fourth position. Jos Buttler has also dropped three places to be out of the top 10. In the ranking of T20 all-rounders, the England all-rounder is at number five, while he is preceded by Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasranga.

