ICC Rankings best cricketer Smriti Mandhana suffered loss Shefali Verma again on top Deepti Sharma also benefited

ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings: Chamari Atapattu of Sri Lanka has reached the 8th position. Chamri had the benefit of her impressive performance in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers. He scored 221 runs in the qualifiers at an average of 55.25.

India’s young batsman Shefali Verma on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, regained the top spot in the ICC Women’s T20 International Batting Rankings, while her fellow opener Smriti Mandhana slipped one place to the fourth position. .

The ICC named Smriti Mandhana as the best T20 cricketer of the year a day earlier. At the same time, another Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has gained in T20 bowling and all-rounder rankings.

Earlier, Shefali Verma was at number two in the rankings. Australian players Beth Mooney and Meg Lenning are ranked second and third respectively in the ICC T20 batting rankings. Australia’s Alyssa Healy is in sixth place. Two New Zealand players Sophie Devine and Suzy Bates are in the top 10. Sophie is fifth and Suzy Bates is at 7th position.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu, who performed brilliantly in the Commonwealth Games qualifiers, has moved up six places to be at the 8th spot. Chamri scored 221 runs in the qualifiers at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 185.71. England's Danielle Watt has moved up three places to 13th.

Daniel Watt scored 70 runs in the first T20 International against Australia. Australia’s Tahila McGrath has jumped 29 places to be at 28th position. He scored an unbeaten 91 in 49 balls against England in Adelaide. On the basis of his brilliant innings, Australia won the target of 170 runs.

There is no change in the top three players in the bowling rankings. England’s Sophie Ecclestone is at the top, followed by Sarah Glenn. Shabnam Ismail of South Africa is in third place. Deepti Sharma has gained one spot to overtake Australia’s Megan Schutt to reach the fourth position.

The special thing is that Deepti has also benefited in the ranking of T20 women all-rounders. Now he is in third place. However, there has not been much change in the ranking of women’s T20 all-rounders. Sophie Devine and Natalie Sciver retain the first two places.

Deepti Sharma has moved up one place to number three. Pakistan’s Nida Dar and Thailand’s Nataya Bouchetham have also gained two places each to be ninth and 10th respectively. Australia’s Ellyse Perry has dropped four places to drop out of the top 10.