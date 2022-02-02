ICC T20 Ranking KL Rahul advances to Fourth Spot in Batsmen Rankings Moeen Ali Moves in Top 3 All Rounders

KL Rahul Reaches Fourth Spot in ICC T20 Ranking: Indian opener KL Rahul has reached the fourth place in the ranking of T20 batsmen. At the same time, Moeen Ali has made it to the top-3 in the ranking of all-rounders.

Indian opener KL Rahul has moved up one place to the fourth position in the latest T20 rankings for batsmen released by the ICC on Wednesday. At the same time, Moeen Ali, who recently captained England in place of Eoin Morgan against the West Indies, has come third in the all-rounders’ list.

Moeen Ali has pushed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell down a spot. Talking about Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli is the second batsman in the ranking who is at 10th position. He is followed by Rohit Sharma who is ranked 11th outside the top-10. Apart from this, no Indian player is included in the ranking of bowlers and all-rounders.

In terms of bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is at 20th and Jasprit Bumrah is at 26th position. In this list, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is at the top. In the batsmen’s ranking, Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the top and Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan is the number one all-rounder.

At the same time, Jason Holder, who took four wickets in four balls while creating history against England, has also benefited in the all-rounder ranking. Although he is not in the top 10, he has moved up 3 places to 23rd position. He became the highest wicket-taker in the entire series with 15 wickets. Moeen Ali took 5 wickets while scoring 105 runs in this series.

Among bowlers, West Indies left-arm spinner Akil Hossein has moved up 15 places to his career-best ranking of 18. Sheldon Cottrell has moved up 10 places to 31st, batsman Nicholas Pooran has moved up 8 places to 18th in the batsmen rankings. Caribbean captain Kieron Pollard has also moved up 15 places to 60th.

Moeen Ali, who captained England in four matches against the West Indies, has also climbed three places to 32nd in the bowlers’ rankings. English all-rounder Liam Livingston has now jumped 33 places to 68th position.