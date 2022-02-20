ICC T20 Ranking Team Indian Reaches to Top After Nine Consecutive Win Under Rohit Sharma With Three Clean Sweeps

Rohit Sharma 9 Consecutive T20 Wins, India Becomes No.1 in T20 Ranking: Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India beat West Indies in the last T20 to register their 9th consecutive win. With this win, India has also reached the top of the ICC T20 rankings.

Rohit Sharma 9 Consecutive T20 Wins, India Becomes No.1 in T20 Ranking: Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India beat West Indies in the last T20 to register their 9th consecutive win. With this win, India has also reached the top of the ICC T20 rankings.

India thrashed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. With this win, Team India has registered its 9th consecutive win in T20 Internationals. At the same time, as regular captain, Rohit Sharma has made India a third consecutive clean sweep in limited overs. Earlier, India defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the home T20 series, 3-0 in the West Indies in the ODI series and now 3-0 in the T20 series as well.

With this victory, the Indian team has also come on top in the T20 International rankings. This is the same Indian team that was knocked out of the league stage of the T20 World Cup about 4 months ago. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, this Indian team is eyeing the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia this year. India will now play a three-match T20 series with Sri Lanka immediately after this series.

Great record of Rohit Sharma as captain

This was India’s 25th T20 International match under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. India got the 21st victory in this match. Their success rate is around 84 percent. At the same time, India got its 9th consecutive T20 win under his captaincy. In this matter, he has reached equal to former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan leads the way with 12 wins.

At the same time, this is India’s fourth consecutive T20 series win against West Indies. This was the 7th T20I series between the two teams out of which India has won 5 times and the Caribbean team has won two series. The last time India was defeated by the West Indies in a T20 series in the USA was in 2017.

Equal to Pakistan

The Indian team has now won 9 consecutive T20 matches. By the way, the record of winning most T20 International matches in a row is in the name of Afghanistan. He won 12 consecutive matches in 2018-19. India equaled Pakistan’s record by defeating West Indies in the third T20. Pakistan had won 9 consecutive T20 matches in 2018.

India will now play a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka after West Indies. These three matches will be played on February 24, February 26 and February 27. After this series, Indian players will be seen in IPL 2022.