ICC T20 Rankings: Shreyas Iyer jumps 27 places, Virat Kohli out of top-10

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has jumped 27 places in the ICC T20 International rankings thanks to his stellar performance against Sri Lanka. However, Virat Kohli dropped out of the top 10. KL Rahul has also lost 4 places. He has slipped to number 10. He is the only Indian in the top-10 batsmen.

India’s recent home series win against Sri Lanka has taken a toll on the players’ rankings. In this, top-order batsman Iyer got the big advantage of his attacking and three unbeaten half-centuries as he jumped higher in the batsmen’s list to 18th place.

India defeated Sri Lanka 3–0 in the series in February, with 27-year-old Iyer scoring an unbeaten 204 in three matches at a strike rate of 174. Iyer’s fellow pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has moved up three places to 17th in the bowlers’ rankings. Pathum Nisanka of Sri Lanka scored 75 runs in the second match of the series.

Pathum Nisanka gained six places. He moved up to the ninth position in the rankings, while former India captain Kohli slipped five places to 15th. Kohli was rested for this series.

Mohammad Wasim of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also among the players who moved up the rankings in T20 International cricket. An unbeaten century against Ireland in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A helped him reach 12th position.

This is the best ranking by any United Arab Emirates (UAE) batsman, before Shaiman Anwar, who was ranked 13th in 2017. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara entered the top 40 bowlers for the first time.

UAE bowler Zahru Khan jumped 17 places to joint 42nd and Ireland’s Josh Little jumped 27 places to joint 49th. Rohan Mustafa moved up to the sixth position in the all-rounder rankings. He is now just one place down from his best ranking of fifth in February 2020.

South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has made the biggest jump in the Test rankings. He climbed three places to be in third place after a good performance against hosts New Zealand. Rabada took 10 wickets during the two-match series.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson slipped to 5th and Tim Southee slipped to sixth. Australian captain Pat Cummins and India’s veteran Ravichandran Ashwin are leading the rankings. Marnus Labuschagne is the top batsman in the Test rankings. Devon Conway of New Zealand is ranked 17th, up six places.

In the ODI rankings, veteran Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan regained his spot in the top 10 bowlers’ list after the recent three-match series against Bangladesh. He is ranked ninth with a jump of six places. Bangladesh’s Mehdi Hasan Miraj slipped to the seventh spot.

Sri Lanka’s Liton Das was the top run scorer in the ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He is in his career-best 32nd ranking. Trent Boult remains the top ranked ODI bowler. Babar Azam of Pakistan is at the top of the batsmen.

